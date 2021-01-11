Also available on the nbc app

Gabrielle Union has major love for her husband Dwyane Wade. The basketball star shared a video on his Instagram of his wife surprising him with a vintage 1988 Mercedes Benz convertible one week ahead of his 39th birthday on January 17, 2020. “One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises. She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!,” the caption reads.

