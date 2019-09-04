Cher Sparks Romance Rumors When She’s Spotted Hand-In-Hand With Alexander Edwards
CLIP 11/03/22
Main Content
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are never not having fun! The "America's Got Talent" judge dished to Access Hollywood at the Season 14 Live Shows about the couple's recent celebration for their fifth wedding anniversary and her favorite thing about their marriage. Plus, she spills all of the details on the pair's Aladdin-themed yacht party in Saint Tropez with Miami Heat president Pat Riley!