Gabrielle Union opened up about her stepdaughter Zaya Wade’s experience coming out as transgender during the premiere episode of "Peace of Mind With Taraji" on Facebook Watch. "As Zaya gathered more language, she was able to tell us about her identity, the actress said. "She was able to tell us about her sexuality. She was able to tell us 'I'm trans." Dwyane Wade's 13-year-old previously came out as transgender in February 2020.

