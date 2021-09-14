Main Content

Gabrielle Union Reveals What Daughter Kaavia Would Think of Her 2021 Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union spoke with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Preston Konrad at the 2021 Met Gala and revealed the inspiration behind her Iris van Herpen dress is all about change. "We wanted to showcase change," she said. "What's needed in fashion and what's needed in America and with each step this dress changes." The 37-year-old "Bring It On" star also revealed what her daughter, Kaavia James, would think of her gorgeous gown.

Tags: Gabrielle Union, kaavia james, Met Gala, 2021 Met Gala, Vogue, red carpet
