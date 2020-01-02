Gabrielle Union Reveals Strange Incident With Uber Driver: 'Come In, Get Comfortable'

Also available on the NBC app

Gabrielle Union had quite the Uber ride! After ringing in the new decade, the actress and her hubby Dwyane Wade headed back home but they were struck with a strange predicament when their Uber driver asked to use their restroom. "Trying to be responsible and use Uber and our driver asked to use our bathroom," the 47-year-old tweeted. But the driver didn't exactly make a quick stop! "Dude dropped a deuce," Gabrielle joked, adding the nauseated face emoji and noting that the man had spent "15-20 minutes" on the toilet.

