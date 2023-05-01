Main Content

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her & Dwyane Wade's Kids Thinks They Are 'So Extra' At Met Gala 2023

CLIP05/01/23

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade brought fiery red and pitch-black Prada ensembles to the Met Gala 2023 red carpet and we're not the only ones who think their fashion is extra! The 50-year-old "Bring It On" actress shared with Access Hollywood that their children think that they are "so extra" whenever they get dressed up for the Met Gala. "Our kids think we are so extra and I'm glad because I don't think my parents did enough," she hilariously revealed.

