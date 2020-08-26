Main Content

Gabrielle Union & Kirsten Dunst Pitch Ideas For Potential 'Bring It On' Sequel

08/26/20
Raise those spirit fingers! Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst joined director Peyton Reed and screenwriter Jessica Bendinger for a virtual reunion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Bring It On." During the conversation, the stars pitched ideas for what a potential sequel with main characters Torrance and Isis would look like. The group also discussed how the movie addressed issues of cultural appropriation and white privilege, which are still prevalent today.

