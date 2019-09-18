Gabrielle Union Gushes Over Daughter Kaavia's First Steps: 'We Couldn't Catch Her!'

Also available on the NBC app

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's little girl is on the move! The "America's Got Talent" judge showed off Kaavia James' first steps on Instagram, teasing fans that the 10-month-old was headed to the "AGT" stage. Though #ShadyBaby is still getting the hang of walking on her own, Gabrielle admitted to Access Hollywood that she already had a head start! "She kind of took off a couple days ago, but we couldn't catch her," the "L.A.'s Finest" actress said. "Today, we caught her!"

Appearing: