Gabrielle Union is getting candid about her physical and mental health, including a recent struggle with suicidal ideation. The "L.A.'s Finest" actress opened up about the important topic while chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health at-home summit over the weekend, according to E! News. “I fell into something so dark in December that it scared me,” she said of experiencing suicidal thoughts after a “stupid argument” with her husband, Dwyane Wade. She added, "I was able to get through it with talk therapy and diving into how I can regulate my hormones. Luckily I was at home and I alerted everyone." If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

