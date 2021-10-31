Also available on the nbc app

Adele has a famous new mini-me! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter, Kaavia, channeled the music superstar in an adorable and spot-on Halloween costume, nailing Adele's glam evening wear look that featured an off-the-shoulder gown, chic updo and statement earrings. Gabrielle was clearly proud of the toddler's ensemble and made sure to give the singer a cute shoutout in a series of Instagram photos captioned "@adele New album dropping soon."

