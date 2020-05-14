Also available on the nbc app

Shady baby is back! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade posted a hilarious video of their daughter Kaavia on Instagram. They decided to see if she’d pass the viral challenge, that tests a toddler’s patience, by placing a treat in front of them and telling them not to eat it. The famous parents placed fruit snacks in front of their baby girl and recorded her as she adorably failed the viral trend.

