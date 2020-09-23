Also available on the nbc app

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parenting goals! The couple was honored on the 2020 TIME100 list for their commitment to authenticity, inclusivity and diversity, which begins at home with their kids. The pair shared how their daughters, 13-year-old Zaya Wade and 1-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade, continue to inspire them on a daily basis. "We are so blessed to be in a household where we have free children," the actress told the magazine, adding, "It's beautiful to watch truly free children."

