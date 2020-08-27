Also available on the nbc app

It's so hard to say goodbye! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade got emotional on social media as they prepared to send their oldest child, Zaire Wade, off to New Hampshire's Brewster Academy. The actress posted a couple sweet photos with her 18-year-old stepson, writing, "Sending a young Black man across the country alone to school is scary, but I am hopeful @Zaire is one step closer to his dreams." Dwyane shared a series of family pics as he reflected on his firstborn's departure from the nest. "Man oh man… Dropping your oldest off to school is another set of emotions that I didn't know existed," he wrote. "I'm a proud father!"

