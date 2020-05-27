Also available on the nbc app

Gabrielle Union is speaking out. The “Bring It On” alum spoke to Variety about her time on “America’s Got Talent” and she didn’t hold back when it came to her claims about what it was allegedly like to work on the NBC show. She claimed executive producer Simon Cowell would smoke on set, causing her to become ill and she was also very upset about how the show allegedly reacted to guest judge Jay Leno allegedly making a racist joke. Access Hollywood has reached out to “AGT” for comment. The new report comes the same day that NBC announced its internal investigation about the working environment on the show had concluded.

