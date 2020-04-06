Also available on the NBC app

Like mother, like daughter! Gabrielle Union is embracing her curls in quarantine, and so is her mini-me, Kaavia James. The "L.A.'s Finest" actress traded her flowing braids for her natural hair and snapped a selfie video of the new look, writing, "When your natural locks appreciate the lockdown. Unlocking the secret soon…" She also shared a mini mother-daughter photoshoot with her and Kaavia's matching 'dos on display. "See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours!! … now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls," a post on the toddler's page read in part.

Appearing: