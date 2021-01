Also available on the nbc app

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba chat with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and dish that not only have their husbands, Dwyane Wade and Cash Warren become friends, but they’ve also bonded over being girl dads. Gabrielle says Dwyane is a major romantic and loves a good rom-com. The two actresses also talk about their show, “L.A.’s Finest” and about their plans for Father’s Day.

Appearing: