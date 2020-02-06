Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are taking over TikTok! The co-stars are both busy filming Season 2 of "L.A.'s Finest,” but Jessica recruited Gabrielle to take a little on-set dance break and shared their moves on her account. They broke it down to Jackboys' "Out West" and got a little backup from their co-star Duane Martin. The Honest Company founder shared the dance video on her Instagram, and it got lots of love from their famous pals, like Hailey Bieber and Keke Palmer.

