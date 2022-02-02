Main Content

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Pose With Daughter Kaavia James During Her Modeling Debut

CLIP02/02/22

Kaavia James is making her modeling debut! On Wednesday, the three-year-old's collaboration with Janie and Jack was released for a special Spring 2022 collection designed by her and her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The toddler showed off her range of expressions for the clothing campaign. This collection marks Kaavia's modeling debut but, she is no stranger to the spotlight having already inspired a children's book. Her parents famously nicknamed her "Shady Baby" and wrote a book inspired by her fierce personality.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: kaavia james, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, shady baby
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.