Kaavia James is making her modeling debut! On Wednesday, the three-year-old's collaboration with Janie and Jack was released for a special Spring 2022 collection designed by her and her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The toddler showed off her range of expressions for the clothing campaign. This collection marks Kaavia's modeling debut but, she is no stranger to the spotlight having already inspired a children's book. Her parents famously nicknamed her "Shady Baby" and wrote a book inspired by her fierce personality.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight