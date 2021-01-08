Main Content

Gabrielle Union And 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Adorably Fight Over Pasta In Cute Video

Gabrielle Union’s 2-year-old daughter Kaavi is serious about her food. The 48-year-old shared a hilarious video on Instagram of trying to sneak a taste of pasta from her kiddo’s bowl but was quickly stopped. The actress shared the hilarious video on her Instagram. Gabrielle and Dwayne Wade have been enjoying quality time with their family in quarantine and love to share all their adorable family moments on social media.

