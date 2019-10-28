Access Hollywood
Gabrielle Union And 11-Month-Old Daughter Kaavia Twin In Matching 'Bring It On' Costumes

CLIP10/28/19
Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia have brought it with the cuteness! The 46-year-old star and her adorable baby girl were twinning for Halloween in matching costumes inspired by the actress' popular movie "Bring It On". Gabrielle captioned the post on Instagram, "Brought it. #CaliforniaLove". She also shared a hilarious video with 11-month-old Kaavia as they attempted to recreate one of the scenes from the film!

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.