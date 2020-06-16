Also available on the NBC app

School is back in session for Gabriel Iglesias! Before the pandemic, Access Hollywood visited the set of the Netflix comedy "Mr. Iglesias," which stars Gabriel as a high-school teacher helping a group of gifted misfits reach their potential. He and co-star Sherri Shepherd told Access what's in store for Season 2 and dished on their own high school experiences. "Mr. Iglesias Part 2" starts streaming on Netflix on June 17.

Appearing: