Power couple Gabby Reece and Laird Hamilton joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to chat all about his "Laird Superfood Line." The professional athletes shared a bit about their health conscious habits from taking ice baths, to eating mushrooms, and even wearing toe-spreaders! When it comes to their 25 year-long marriage, Gabby and Laird agreed to play to your strengths and say well-timed "sorrys." You can also check out "The Gabby Reece Show" on Apple Podcasts.

