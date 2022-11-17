Main Content

Gabby Petito's Family Awarded $3M From Brian Laundrie's Estate For Wrongful Death Lawsuit

CLIP11/17/22

Gabby Petito's family has been awarded $3 million in Florida from Brian Laundrie's estate in a wrongful death lawsuit, Access Hollywood confirms. The Petito's attorney shared a statement with Access about what the $3 million will go towards. "No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie...Whatever monies they do receive will help Gabby's family in their endeavors with the Gabby Petito Foundation," he said.

