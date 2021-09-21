Main Content

Gabby Petito's Body Was Found In Wyoming, Autopsy Confirms While FBI Says It's A 'Homicide'

On Tuesday, the FBI's Denver field office confirmed that the body found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming over the weekend belonged to Gabby Petito. "Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI Denver field office tweeted on Tuesday. The 22-year-old New Yorker vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Briance Laundrie.

