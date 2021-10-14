Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Gabby Petito Case: 'In Pursuit' Host John Walsh Reveals His Theories On Brian Laundrie's Whereabouts

CLIP10/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

As autopsy results have revealed more about Gabby Petito's death, her fiancé Brian Laundrie remains missing. John Walsh, who has tracked down 26 fugitives in three seasons of his show "In Pursuit," shared with Access Hollywood his reaction to Petito's cause of death and his thoughts on who killed her, as well as his theories as to where Laundrie could be. "Gabby Petito: ID Special Report," in which Walsh and other experts dissect the details of the case, airs Oct. 13 at 9PM on ID.

Appearing:
Tags: gabby petito, Brian Laundrie, in pursuit, john walsh, Crime
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.