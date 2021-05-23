Main Content

Gabby Barrett Says 4-Month-Old Daughter Baylah Is Already A Music Fan: ‘She’s A Lullaby Baby’

Things just keep getting better for Gabby Barrett! The breakout country star tells Access Hollywood how she’s processing the massive success of her two No. 1 songs and nine Billboard Music Awards nominations. Following her and Charlie Puth’s smash hit “I Hope,” which artists would she like to collab with next? Gabby also reflects on her relationship with husband and fellow “American Idol” alum Cade Foehner and how grateful she is to have a partner who understands the music industry and the hard work it takes. Is their 4-month-old daughter Baylah already a music lover? And, Gabby reveals that she doesn’t have “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan or Lionel Richie’s phone numbers – and teases that she wouldn’t mind changing that! The 2021 Billboard Music Awards air live Sunday, May 23 at 8 ET/5 PT on NBC.

