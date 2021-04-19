Also available on the nbc app

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are having their first high-profile night out since becoming parents! The "American Idol" alums took the stage at the ACM Awards, marking their first televised performance since welcoming their first child, a daughter named Baylah May, back in January. Gabby – who also took home the night's New Female Artist of the Year award – belted out her hit ballad "The Good Ones" while her husband backed her up on guitar, adding in some harmonies.

