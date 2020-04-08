Also available on the NBC app

The "Full House" cast wants you to stay at home. The show's original stars, including Bob Saget, Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweetin, teamed up to recreate the iconic opening credits montage in a parody video titled "Full Quarantine." John Stamos shared the clip on his Instagram account while encouraging fans to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Stayhome / Staysafe / Stamos," he wrote. "Unlike, #FullHouse, this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin."

