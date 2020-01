Also available on the NBC app

"Frozen 2" stars Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Woods talk with Access Hollywood at 2019 D23 Expo and tease what's to come for their characters. Idina says fans will learn more about how Elsa got her powers. And Jonathan says Kristoff is wanting to propose to Anna! Plus, will the music be able to top the smash hit, "Let it Go"?

