From Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban To Kate Hudson: Celebrity Kids Steal Spotlight At Golden Globes

CLIP03/01/21
Celebrities turned the 2021 Golden Globe Awards into a family affair! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters, 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith, made a rare appearance in the spotlight when they joined their parents via Zoom for the virtual ceremony. The couple's girls were right by their side for the opening monologue as hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler gave the "Undoing" star a hilarious shoutout! Kate Hudson's adorable 2-year-old Rani Rose also stole the show, while Mark Ruffalo's kids crashed his video to celebrate their dad's big win!

