Meghan Markle brought her fashion A-game to the U.S. Open Finals! The Duchess of Sussex looked chic and casual while cheering on her gal pal Serena Williams at the big tennis match. Meghan donned a mid-length denim shirtdress that featured a tie belt from J. Crew. The new mama accessorized her look with a super sweet touch that paid a nod to the most important men in her life!

