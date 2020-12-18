Also available on the nbc app

This year had had a ton of juicy stories surrounding The Royal Family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down as senior members of the royal family and relocated to America was probably the biggest news of the year. Princess Beatrice tied the knot, Princess Eugenie announced a pregnancy and Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children made their first red carpet debut. But there was also a lot of drama that came with the success of Netflix’s hit series “The Crown” which included the love triangle between Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla, Access Hollywood is breaking down the top royal stories of 2020!

