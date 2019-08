Also available on the NBC app

The 2019 Emmy nominations are here! Jessica Radloff stopped by Access Live to dish about the 71st Emmy Awards nomination list, which included some of Hollywood's biggest names. From Mandy Moore snagging her first nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series for "This Is Us" to "Game of Thrones" getting the most nominations for any show in a single year, Access Live breaks it all down!

Appearing: