From Billy Porter To 'Game Of Thrones' And More: 8 Unforgettable Moments From The 2019 Emmys

The 2019 Emmy Awards brought the house down with multiple history-making moments, from "Pose" star Billy Porter's Lead Actor in a Drama Series win to "Game of Thrones" taking home Outstanding Drama for its divisive final season. Access Hollywood rounds up the night's biggest takeaways, including "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge upsetting "Veep" icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, "Fosse/Verdon's" Michelle Williams bringing the crowd to its feet with her passionate plea for pay equality and Viola Davis finding the best way to stay comfortable onstage!

