From ASAP Rocky's Charge To Meek Mill's New Trial: Inside The Latest True Crime News

Former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs joins Access to break down the latest news regarding three ongoing celebrity legal dramas. In Sweden, ASAP Rocky has been charged with one count of assault causing great bodily injury after being held for three weeks in jail without charges. In Philadelphia, Meek Mill has been granted a new trial, 11 years after being convicted on weapons and drug charges. And in Los Angeles, Janice Dickinson has settled her defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby for an "epic amount" of money, per her attorney. Plus, Access shares an update on the case of Ally Kostial, a 21-year-old Ole Miss student who was found dead last weekend from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary autopsy.

