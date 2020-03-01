Also available on the NBC app

Aisha Tyler famously had to pick between Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer's Ross Geller as Dr. Charlie Wheeler on "Friends," but who would she ride off into the sunset with in real life? In a fun round of backstage banter with Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans, the "Criminal Minds" actress revealed which of the iconic characters would have a chance with her. Aisha also revealed which actor was the funniest off-camera and admitted that she was a better kisser in later scenes with Ross than earlier scenes with Joey. "By the time I got to kissing David Schwimmer, I was more relaxed," she explained.

