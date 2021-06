Also available on the nbc app

Who else can’t wait for the “Friends” reunion? HBO Max just dropped a teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated reunion special, which is set to air on May 27th. While the teaser is pretty vague, it was also revealed that there will be quite the assortment of guest stars including BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

