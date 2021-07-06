Also available on the nbc app

Courteney Cox celebrated Independence Day with her friends by her side! The “Scream” actress invited her “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow over for a Fourth of July bash at home, marking the TV besties’ latest reunion. They commemorated the holiday with a sweet selfie, and the girls looked perfectly ready for some summer sun. But, the former co-stars weren’t the only big stars there to celebrate: Laura Dern and Suzanne Somers also joined in on the star-studded party!

