Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

'Friends' Pals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Celebrate Fourth Of July Together

CLIP07/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

Courteney Cox celebrated Independence Day with her friends by her side! The “Scream” actress invited her “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow over for a Fourth of July bash at home, marking the TV besties’ latest reunion. They commemorated the holiday with a sweet selfie, and the girls looked perfectly ready for some summer sun. But, the former co-stars weren’t the only big stars there to celebrate: Laura Dern and Suzanne Somers also joined in on the star-studded party!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, friends, TV, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, lisa kudrow, Fourth of July, celebrity, entertainment, Hollywood, Suzanne Somers, Laura Dern, 4th of july
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.