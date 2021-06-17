Also available on the nbc app

The cast of “Friends” joined James Corden for an iconic ride! Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry took part in a very special version of Carpool Karaoke but this time it was in a golf cart. The cast took a ride down memory lane on the Warner Brother’s lot. “It was really meaningful and emotional to be on the set and then to finally be in the same room together after all this time was really kind of beautiful,” David Schwimmer said. It wouldn’t be karaoke without their famous theme song! The cast sang along to the hit, too.

