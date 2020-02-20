Rachel Green's baby girl is all grown up! Twin actresses and high school seniors Noelle and Cali Sheldon were less than 1 year old when they were cast as Jennifer Aniston's onscreen infant, Emma, on "Friends." Nearly 16 years after the beloved sitcom left the air, the child stars chatted with Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall at the place where it all began: the Central Perk set on Warner Bros. Studio. Noelle and Cali reacted to old pictures of themselves with Jennifer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow; shared their favorite on-set memories as passed down by their parents and predicted their TV family's fate: Would Ross and Rachel still be together? And who would Emma grow up to be? The Sheldon twins also recorded a sweet video message for Jennifer, who they revealed they dream about working with again in the future!

