'Friends' Alum James Michael Tyler Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: It's 'Gonna Probably Get Me'

James Michael Tyler, who is known for playing the beloved character Gunther on "Friends," is opening up about his battle with cancer. After the star was unable to participate in-person in the recent "Friends" reunion, which debuted on HBO Max in May, James revealed his diagnosis with prostate cancer on "Today," sharing, "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. … It’s stage 4 [now]. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me."

