Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose! Kyle Chandler spoke with Access Hollywood about his series "Super Pumped" and reflected on his fan-favorite series, "Friday Night Lights." He shares love for former co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons! "We were a tight-knit group on that show. And, you can never know what's gonna happen with people but none of (Jesse and Michaels fame) surprises me, none of it… All well deserved. I think we all learned so much together through the process that we were working with. It was like an acting class for all of us every day," he said. "Super Pumped" is out on Feb. 27 on Showtime.

