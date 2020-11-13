Also available on the nbc app

French Montana is a whole new man! The rapper details his incredible body transformation in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, revealing the changes he made to his diet and fitness regime to achieve such jaw-dropping results. The 36-year-old also reflects on sharing birthday party festivities with pal Diddy and shares what makes his upcoming mixtape "(CB5) C.O.K.E. Boys 5 (Creation of Kings Everywhere)," dropping Nov. 20, so special.

