Freida Pinto Is Engaged To Photographer Cory Tran – See Her Stunning Ring!

Freida Pinto is off the market! Her photographer love Cory Tran shared a series of snaps taken by his sister Samantha Marquart and announcing that they're engaged. Cory wrote, "The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiancé." The "Slumdog Millionaire" star also shared the snaps and penned a sweet message. In the photos, she's wearing a huge sparkler. A bunch of celebs wished them well in the comments including Derek Hough, Michelle Monaghan and more. Congrats to the happy couple!

