Freddie Prinze Jr. wishes he cultivated a closer friendship with his late "She's All That" co-star Paul Walker. "A good life lesson for people is the relationship I should have had with Paul," he told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. "I think a lot of times in life we take friendships for granted and we put things off we could do on that day, and Paul and I were the same way. We had this unique bond with Gracie jiu-jitsu. We never really sparred and gone hard. We put it off for a good two years, as I'm sure a lot of people have and then… Don't make the mistakes I made."

