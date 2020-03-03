Also available on the NBC app

Freddie Highmore has come a long way since his childhood fame! The "Good Doctor" actor recalled co-starring with Johnny Depp in 2005's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" while chatting with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Scott Evans. Freddie explained, "Of course, you're aware of the wonderful opportunity that you're having and the great people that you're working with, but he never felt like a star, as such. He didn't behave like one." The London native also expressed excitement for his favorite soccer team Arsenal F.C. after receiving a special gift from the hosts! "The Good Doctor" airs Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC.

