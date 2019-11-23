Fred Rogers' Widow Joanne Reacts To Tom Hanks' Portrayal Of Her Beloved Late Husband

Also available on the NBC app

As the Fred Rogers biopic "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" hits theaters, Fred's widow Joanne is sharing her thoughts on seeing her husband's spirit brought back to life by Tom Hanks. "I think they're very different," she told All Access. "Tom is a magnificent actor, and he just disappears into Fred in such a fabulous way. I sort of try to relate him to a classical pianist, and it's the same idea: how did they get that good?"

Appearing: