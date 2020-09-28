Also available on the nbc app

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price are going to be parents! The "Malcolm in the Middle" alum and his forever love announced that they're expecting their first kiddo together in a sweet YouTube video. "In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one's heartbeat," Frankie said.

