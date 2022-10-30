Frankie Jonas used Halloween as an opportunity for a little brotherly trolling! The youngest brother of the Jonas family poked some fun at older brother Joe Jonas with his and his girlfriend Anna Olson's couples costume. The two dressed as Joe and his superstar ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift in the "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience." They recreated their looks from their performance in the 2009 movie, with Frankie in a "Burnin' Up" tee, a vest and skinny jeans and Anna in a metallic mini dress.

