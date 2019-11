Also available on the NBC app

Frankie Grande is breaking his silence on the sudden death of his friend Mac Miller. The media personality and brother of Ariana Grande, Mac's ex-girlfriend, wrote an emotional Instagram tribute to his pal on Wednesday, attributing his decision to go to rehab to the late "Small Worlds" rapper. Read Frankie's message to Mac, and learn more about how their shared struggle with substance abuse connected them.

